Cokes17: Maia breaks record

+ Enlarge this image Maya Ramsden at the end of her record breaking 1500 Open Girls race. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 8:17PM INTERNATIONAL Secondary School student Maia Ramsden has just broken a national record in the 1500m Open Girls event with a time of 4.43.76

Grabbing ISS's first gold, Maia broke a record set in 2011 by Nadarivatu Secondary School student Mereseini Naidau of 4.54.86.

The fifteen year old girl, daughter of New Zealand High Commissioner Mark Ramsden dedicated her medal to her family whom she said had supported her, making sure she put in the training required of her coach Fesaitu Mario, the other person she dedicated the win to.



