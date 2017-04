/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Xavier College's Shawntelle Lockington receives her gold medal after breaking a 32-year-old record. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 5:49PM THE 32-year-old junior girls high jump record by former Adi Cakobau School student Senimili Toloi was finally broken today when Shawntelle Lockington jumped 1.66m to smash it.

The Xavier College student also claimed the first gold medal for her school with the jump.

Behind her was Jasper Williams High School's Alumita Diunisi with a jump of 1.50m.

The bronze medal went to St. Josephs Secondary School student Lusiana Turogo with a jump of 1.40m.