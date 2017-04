/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Marica Bai of Richmond High School with her gold medal after the presentation this evening. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 5:40PM RICHMOND High School of Kadavu bagged its first gold this evening in the Junior girls javelin 500g throw.

Marica Bai threw a distance of 37.23m.

Second and silver went to Ateca Narisia of ACS who threw a distance of 35.33m.

Ilisapeci Loloma of St Johns College won bronze with a throw of 34.18m.