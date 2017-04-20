Cokes17: 100m winners book spot; heat results

Update: 5:30PM THE 100 metres heats have ended without surprise as expected winners secured their spots ahead of tomorrow's finals.
More details in tomorrows The Fiji Times.
For now, the unofficial results:
100m Girls Sub Jr
Heat 1: Jasper, Lelean, Nadi Sangam
Heat 2: SJSS, Jasper, Kamil College
Heat 3: Nadogo, Suva Grammar, LDS
Heat 4: ACS, Navosa Central, Lomary
100m Boys Sub Jr
Heat 1: RKS, Sacred Heart, QVS
Heat 2: SGS, Lelean, Jai Narayan
Heat 3: Jai Narayan, Natabua, Suva Grammar
Heat 4: Uluivalili College, Labasa College, Savusavu Secondary
100m Girls Jr
Heat 1: ACS, BMS, SJSS
Heat 2: Natabua, Jasper, ACS
Heat 3: SJSS, Levuka Public, Kamil
100m Boys Jr
Heat 1: Natabua, Bua College, SGS
Heat 2: QVS, Savusavu Sec, Ratu Navula
Heat 3: Ratu Luke College, SGS, Vunimoli
Heat 4: MBHS, Natabua, QVS
100m Girls Inter
Heat 1: Ra High School, Dudley, Gau
Heat 2: ACS, Sigatoka Methodist, Bemana
Heat 3: ACS, SJSS, Jasper
100m Boys Inter
Heat 1: SGS, Nasikawa, Labasa College
Heat 2: RSMS, Votualevu, St. Johns
Heat 3: Natabua, QVS, Khalsa
Heat 4: MBHS, Lelean, Richmond
Heat 5: RKS, Lelean, St. Thomas
100m Girls Senior
Heat 1: Yasawa, Gospel, Holy Cross
Heat 2: Dawasamu, SGS, Nabua
Heat 3: Xavier, SGS, Sigatoka Methodist
Heat 4: Jasper, ACS, St. Johns
100m Boys Senior
Heat 1: MBHS, RKS, Natabua
Heat 2: Lelean, MBHS, RSMS
Heat 3: Natabua, Nabala, RKS
Heat 4: MBHS, Tavua College, RKS