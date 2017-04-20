Fiji Time: 12:38 AM on Friday 21 April

Cokes17: 100m winners book spot; heat results

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, April 20, 2017

Update: 5:30PM THE 100 metres heats have ended without surprise as expected winners secured their spots ahead of tomorrow's finals.

More details in tomorrows The Fiji Times.

For now, the unofficial results:

100m Girls Sub Jr

Heat 1: Jasper, Lelean, Nadi Sangam 

Heat 2:  SJSS, Jasper, Kamil College 

Heat 3: Nadogo, Suva Grammar, LDS 

Heat 4: ACS, Navosa Central, Lomary

100m Boys Sub Jr

Heat 1: RKS, Sacred Heart, QVS 

Heat 2: SGS, Lelean, Jai Narayan 

Heat 3: Jai Narayan, Natabua, Suva Grammar 

Heat 4: Uluivalili College, Labasa College, Savusavu Secondary

100m Girls Jr

Heat 1: ACS, BMS, SJSS 

Heat 2: Natabua, Jasper, ACS 

Heat 3: SJSS, Levuka Public, Kamil

100m Boys Jr

Heat 1: Natabua, Bua College, SGS

Heat 2: QVS, Savusavu Sec, Ratu Navula

Heat 3: Ratu Luke College, SGS, Vunimoli

Heat 4: MBHS, Natabua, QVS

100m Girls Inter

Heat 1: Ra High School, Dudley, Gau

Heat 2: ACS, Sigatoka Methodist, Bemana

Heat 3: ACS, SJSS, Jasper

100m Boys Inter

Heat 1: SGS, Nasikawa, Labasa College 

Heat 2: RSMS, Votualevu, St. Johns

Heat 3: Natabua, QVS, Khalsa

Heat 4: MBHS, Lelean, Richmond

Heat 5: RKS, Lelean, St. Thomas

100m Girls Senior

Heat 1: Yasawa, Gospel, Holy Cross

Heat 2: Dawasamu, SGS, Nabua

Heat 3: Xavier, SGS, Sigatoka Methodist

Heat 4: Jasper, ACS, St. Johns

100m Boys Senior

Heat 1: MBHS, RKS, Natabua

Heat 2: Lelean, MBHS, RSMS

Heat 3: Natabua, Nabala, RKS

Heat 4: MBHS, Tavua College, RKS








