/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mua Cavuilati of RKS receives the gold medal after the winning shot put throw. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 4:23PM RATU Kadavulevu School has claimed the first gold medal in the boys division of the Coca Cola Games.

Mua Cavuilati threw the senior boys shot put to a distance of 13.06m.

Silver went to Tavua College's Mosese Bulivorovoro and bronze went to Josua Serukilagi.