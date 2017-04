/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Asinate Kasowaqa of ACS receives gold on the podium. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 4:14PM ADI Cakobau School has claimed the first gold of the day 1 of the Cola Cola Games.

Drawing first gold was long jumper Asinate Kasowaqa.

Kasowaqa jumped 5.18m ahead of Nasinu Secondary School's Nanise Tokalauvere.

Third and bronze was Jasper Williams High School'S Francis Kuruvatu.