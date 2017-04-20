Fiji Time: 5:17 PM on Thursday 20 April

Cokes17: Police plead to students and supporters

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, April 20, 2017

Update: 3:41PM THE Fiji Police Force has pleaded with students and supporters to accept the results and the decision by officials.

"This is our plea to students and in particular supporters of the participating schools as we have noted a few disgruntled posts made on social media as well as via talk back forums regarding games officials which is a concern," Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said.

"Decisions made will not always be favourable and that is where we are asking supporters to be mindful of their actions and not to stir trouble that could taint the good image of the games."

ACP Tudravu said they had deployed officers to the games venue.

"We also will be covering the capital city after the games and anyone thinking of stirring trouble should seriously reconsider their actions."








