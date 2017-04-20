Additional $3.8m to renovate Navua Hospital

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:20PM AN additional $3.8million has been set aside by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services for further renovation works at the new Navua Hospital.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar confirmed this in an interview and said that further preparatory works to improve plumbing, landscaping and drainage of the hospital were in progress and should be completed by July this year.

Ms Akbar also confirmed that the Occupational Health and Safety Assessment (OHS) of the renovated kitchen have been conducted following its completion last week.