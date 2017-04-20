Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Thursday 20 April

Lautoka 700 to hand forms for Help for Homes

REPEKA NASIKO
Thursday, April 20, 2017

Update: 3:10PM ABOUT 700 people are expected to hand in their Help for Home Initiative applications today in Lautoka.

Minister for Social Welfare Mereseini Vuniwaqa was in Lautoka where a large crowd gathered at Shirley Park.

"For phase three, we started off in Tavua and Ba where we finished yesterday," she said.

"We'll be here in Lautoka from today and tomorrow and there is a possibility that we could also move to Sabeto.

"We are expecting about 700 people in Lautoka but we'll only know the number of people that came by the end of the day."

A total of $25million is expected to be distributed during the third phase.








