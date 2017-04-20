Cokes17: Games ready to begin

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The cheerleaders from ACS ready to cheer on their athletes from Waimanu. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 2:57PM THE Fiji National Secondary Schools Athletics Championships track events is moments from starting despite a one hour delay.

With 147 schools, the Coke Games is the largest high school sporting event in the Pacific.

Defending boys champions Marist Brothers High School are expected to defend their title with 86 athletes, the largest team at the three-day event.

Natabua High School of Lautoka, however, will put up a strong play for the champion title with senior 100m sprinter Shane Tuvusa leading their campaign.

In the girls division, Jasper Williams High School defends their girls champion title against the competition of the Waimanu girls from Adi Cakobau School and St Joseph's Secondary Schools, both convincing winners of their zones.