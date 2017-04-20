Head teachers target literacy improvement

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Head Teachers from Labasa/ Macuata zone during a break at the Fiji Head Teachers Association Conference at Girmit Centre in Lautoka today. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 2:51PM MORE than 500 head teachers from across the country are gathered at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka to discuss ways in which they can better address education issues at primary level.

The Fiji Head Teachers Association conference will be held over two days, with continued discussions on improving literacy and numeracy rates in primary schools.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy, who officiated at the opening of the conference, said better measures needed to be undertaken to help lift pass rates and hoped head teachers could collectively find avenues to achieve this.