Fiji Time: 5:17 PM on Thursday 20 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Head teachers target literacy improvement

KALESI MELE
Thursday, April 20, 2017

Update: 2:51PM MORE than 500 head teachers from across the country are gathered at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka to discuss ways in which they can better address education issues at primary level.

The Fiji Head Teachers Association conference will be held over two days, with continued discussions on improving literacy and numeracy rates in primary schools.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy, who officiated at the opening of the conference, said better measures needed to be undertaken to help lift pass rates and hoped head teachers could collectively find avenues to achieve this.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65350.6345
JPY 53.410350.4103
GBP 0.37830.3703
EUR 0.45220.4402
NZD 0.69900.6660
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48680.4698

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sawani cheerleaders
  2. 30-year record stands
  3. Cokes17: Toloi hopes for break to record
  4. Verbal abuse claims probe
  5. Target Paris
  6. Ministry to investigate doctor conflict issue
  7. NFP plans to repeal remuneration decree
  8. Davies: It's tough to police
  9. $42,000 hospital renovation
  10. State audits mine

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  4. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  5. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  9. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  10. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby Saturday (15 Apr)