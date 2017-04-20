Naitasiri youths further consult on village by-laws

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:06PM THE Naitasiri Youth Council has called for further consultations and submissions on the proposed village by-laws for the young people of the province.

President Ratu Apenisa Qiolevu said after the council meeting this week, they had collectively decided that the voices and concerns of their youths must be considered and heard.

"We had a long discussion on the proposed by-laws and we feel that we must gather our youths to get some feedback and also provide a space for them to be heard," Ratu Apenisa said.

We have a total of 91 villages and we want to give all our youths an opportunity to share their views.

"Young people's participation in decision-making at all levels is important, and some members have discussed and raised their concerns over these proposed by-laws during our council meeting. Giving young people a place in decision-making builds a broader base of citizen involvement and creates stronger, more inclusive societies."

Ratu Apenisa said they would be mobilising their youths to attend the first consultations next week at the Tamavua Village hall next Thursday from 5pm; and the second proposed consultations was scheduled for Friday at Vunidawa.

Youths of Naitasiri in the urban centres are urged to come forward with their submissions and concerns.