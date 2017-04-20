Cokes17: Officers deployed for security

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Officers before their deployment this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:18PM MORE than 100 Police officers will be deployed for the three-day Coca-Cola Games beginning this afternoon.

The officers were reminded this morning of the vital role they played in ensuring students were able to enjoy the games without major incidents.

Before the officers were deployed to the ANZ Stadium this morning, director Operations SSP Maretino Qiolevu said it was vital for them to keep the Commissioner's intent in mind when executing their duties and that the end goal was to ensure students and supporters were able to enjoy the spirit of the games.

The officers will be conducting operations at the games venue, as well as the Park Jam at My Suva Park on Saturday night.