Fiji Time: 5:16 PM on Thursday 20 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cokes17: Officers deployed for security

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, April 20, 2017

Update: 12:18PM MORE than 100 Police officers will be deployed for the three-day Coca-Cola Games beginning this afternoon.

The officers were reminded this morning of the vital role they played in ensuring students were able to enjoy the games without major incidents.

Before the officers were deployed to the ANZ Stadium this morning, director Operations SSP Maretino Qiolevu said it was vital for them to keep the Commissioner's intent in mind when executing their duties and that the end goal was to ensure students and supporters were able to enjoy the spirit of the games.

The officers will be conducting operations at the games venue, as well as the Park Jam at My Suva Park on Saturday night.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65350.6345
JPY 53.410350.4103
GBP 0.37830.3703
EUR 0.45220.4402
NZD 0.69900.6660
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48680.4698

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sawani cheerleaders
  2. 30-year record stands
  3. Cokes17: Toloi hopes for break to record
  4. Verbal abuse claims probe
  5. Target Paris
  6. Ministry to investigate doctor conflict issue
  7. NFP plans to repeal remuneration decree
  8. Davies: It's tough to police
  9. $42,000 hospital renovation
  10. State audits mine

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  4. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  5. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  9. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  10. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby Saturday (15 Apr)