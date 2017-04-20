FNRL signs contract Fiji Water

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji National Rugby League CEO Timoci Naleba, left, with Fiji Water CEO Rokoseru Nabalarua after the signing at the Fiji Water office in Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 11:48AM FIJI Water signed a sponsorship contract with the Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) to be their official water supplier during their preparation for the upcoming National Rugby League World Cup (NRLWC) that will be held from October 26 to December 2.

FNRL chief executive officer Timoci Naleba said it was an honour to be signing a sponsorship deal with the earth's finest water.

"We strongly believe Fiji Water is the best for our players because of its premium quality and electrolytes that is much needed by players in their strengthening and conditioning programs," Naleba said.

He said the sponsorship would be a great boost for them and it would definitely help them with their preparations for the World Cup in October.