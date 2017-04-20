Fiji Time: 5:17 PM on Thursday 20 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Forecasting tool to help save lives

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, April 20, 2017

THE Pacific Community (SPC) is in the process of developing a coastal inundation forecasting tool for the region.

The Coastal Inundation Forecasting Demonstration Project in Fiji is being developed by SPC to strengthen the early warning systems and weather forecasting mechanisms for sustainable development for countries in the Pacific.

As part of this effort, SPC commenced the project on the request of the Fiji Meteorological Service (FMS) and it was made possible with donor funding from the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

FMS director Ravind Kumar said the tool would play an important part in ensuring resilience and sustainability for coastal communities.

"This tool will contribute towards saving lives, coastal infrastructure and assist with decision and policy making, especially with regards to infrastructure in coastal areas," he said.

Acting Director for SPC's Geoscience Akuila Tawake said understanding of the wave climate in the Pacific region was important for climate change adaptation and risk reduction.

"While WACOP provided an important baseline, SPC is now in a position to develop reliable coastal inundation forecasting in partnership with the Fiji Meteorological Service," he said.

The tool will be demonstrated on the Coral Coast before being replicated in other areas within Fiji including the Nadi River catchment. The project will also provide specialised training for disaster managers and forecasters.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65350.6345
JPY 53.410350.4103
GBP 0.37830.3703
EUR 0.45220.4402
NZD 0.69900.6660
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48680.4698

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sawani cheerleaders
  2. 30-year record stands
  3. Cokes17: Toloi hopes for break to record
  4. Verbal abuse claims probe
  5. Target Paris
  6. Ministry to investigate doctor conflict issue
  7. NFP plans to repeal remuneration decree
  8. Davies: It's tough to police
  9. $42,000 hospital renovation
  10. State audits mine

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  4. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  5. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  9. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  10. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby Saturday (15 Apr)