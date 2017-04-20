Forecasting tool to help save lives

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A team from SPC surveys the topography of the reef and the shore on the Coral Coast. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Pacific Community (SPC) is in the process of developing a coastal inundation forecasting tool for the region.

The Coastal Inundation Forecasting Demonstration Project in Fiji is being developed by SPC to strengthen the early warning systems and weather forecasting mechanisms for sustainable development for countries in the Pacific.

As part of this effort, SPC commenced the project on the request of the Fiji Meteorological Service (FMS) and it was made possible with donor funding from the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

FMS director Ravind Kumar said the tool would play an important part in ensuring resilience and sustainability for coastal communities.

"This tool will contribute towards saving lives, coastal infrastructure and assist with decision and policy making, especially with regards to infrastructure in coastal areas," he said.

Acting Director for SPC's Geoscience Akuila Tawake said understanding of the wave climate in the Pacific region was important for climate change adaptation and risk reduction.

"While WACOP provided an important baseline, SPC is now in a position to develop reliable coastal inundation forecasting in partnership with the Fiji Meteorological Service," he said.

The tool will be demonstrated on the Coral Coast before being replicated in other areas within Fiji including the Nadi River catchment. The project will also provide specialised training for disaster managers and forecasters.