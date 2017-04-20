Fiji Time: 5:17 PM on Thursday 20 April

FRA receives positive feedback

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, April 20, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) continues to receive positive feedback from the public on the opening of the new Bailey bridge at Kasavu in Tailevu.

FRA's chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the bridge had opened ahead of schedule and the response from motorists had been overwhelming.

"We continue to receive a lot of positive feedback from the public," he said.

"I would like to thank my hardworking team at the FRA and our contractor, Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH), for getting the Kasavu Bailey bridge opened ahead of schedule.

"The road infrastructure is essential for our daily movement and the FRA will continue to improve access for all Fijians."

Mr Hutchinson also said that FRA had future construction plans for the area.

"The FRA has tenders out for the Kasavu slip road diversion. These tenders will close in the next two days and will then be evaluated for award before the end of this month," he said on Tuesday. Mr Hutchinson said the current Bailey bridge was set up to allow buses and heavy vehicles operating at legal loads to use the Kings Rd.








