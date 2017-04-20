Former students to gather for school reunion

/ Front page / News

About 2000 former scholars of Wairiki Holy Cross College on Taveuni are expected to converge at the school on November 25 for their 10th annual reunion.

Event organiser Jone Katoni said the week-long event would attract former scholars from around the country and those residing abroad.

He said the event would coincide with the much-anticipated Wairiki Fiji Bitter 7s tournament.

"The week-long event will begin on November 25 and end on December 2," he said.

"We plan to make the event an annual fundraising event and rope in government departments on the island and involve activities into the one-week event to make it a big event for the island.

"There is hardly anything happening on the island and it is just the right event to get people together."

Mr Katoni said this year's event would have theme nights to advocate on issues affecting those on the island.

"The carnival will also feature a baby show, talent quest, free medical check-up and the presence of government services at the ground for easy access to those attending the event," he said.

"Money raised from the event will go towards maintaining the school and other projects planned by the old scholars association.

"Former scholars of the school include Fiji's ambassador to China Ioane Naivalurua, Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Education Iowane Tiko and diplomat Ben Salacakau."