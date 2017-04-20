$5000 help for surgery

/ Front page / News

TWENTY patients are likely to be provided with $5000 assistance each to undergo open heart surgery by a team of specialists from India next month.

Sayhadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji, which will bring in the specialists, said it was making arrangements with overseas donors for the financial assistance.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said talks with financial donors living abroad were in progress.

"We are making financial arrangements for 20 patients on a need-based basis, that is $5000 per patient provided the Ministry of Health and Medical Services contributes $5000 or more for the needy patients to undergo open heart surgery," he said.

"Such arrangements were also made in the past by SSPHL, but unfortunately, the available resources and money could not be fully utilised on the patients for various reasons.

"We are also in touch with some overseas governments to provide such assistance to them from prospective donors, but on condition that surgeries on their citizens would be performed in Fiji by the SSPHL team under our joint venture agreement with Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services."

Prof Munibhargav said health care in Fiji was one of the fastest growing sector in terms of interest, investment and employment. He said SSPHL was working closely with the Government on providing all possible help in the interest of Fijian patients.

"Whenever our team visits for free screening of patients in different locations, they are always willing to work until late at night for the benefit of Fijian patients.

"Our mission is to enhance lives and provide access to a comprehensive, fully integrated network of the highest quality and most affordable care delivered with kindness, integrity, respect and most importantly with accessibility.

"By setting higher standards we will continue to build smarter, faster and a more efficient system (organisation) that delivers excellent and appropriate care at the right place and at the right time to the needy community.

"I'm really happy that today, developed countries are forced to look at models like Fiji for an affordable health care delivery system," said Prof Munibhargav.

Senior cardiac surgeon Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni will perform the open heart surgeries at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital for two weeks from May 15.

The cost for open heart surgeries for Fijian patients is $25,000.

The charges are levied by the Health and Medical Services Ministry, and vary for Fijian patients who are insured and for non-residents.

A total single hip/knee replacement would cost $21,500 and a total bilateral hip/knee cost was $31,000.

Dr Nilesh Jagtap, an orthopedic surgeon, would perform hip and knee replacement surgeries at Lautoka Hospital for a week from May 15.

People interested in the medical procedures can contact the SSPHL Fiji team for queries via email — pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.