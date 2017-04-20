Speaker travels to Naitasiri Province

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A Parliament staff member speaks to students of Lomaivuna High School during the Meet The Speaker program on Tuesday. Picture: SUPPLIED

STUDENTS of Lomaivuna High School in Naitasiri were in for an education experience outside of their classrooms when the Speaker of Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni, visited the school.

The visit was part of the Meet The Speaker program.

Dr Luveni met with students and teachers of the school and shared parliamentary stories with the interested crowd.

She also encouraged students of Lomaivuna High School to study hard and to strive for excellence in everything that they do.

Year 13 student Miliana Matai said she was privileged to have met the Speaker and was thankful to the Speaker for choosing her school, despite its remote location.

The school's assistant principal Lydia Praise said the experience of meeting the Speaker of Parliament was an honour.

The Parliament team also made quick stops at Naitasiri High School, Naluwai and Serea villages as well as Delaiwaimale, Viria, Gusuisavu, Nacokaika and Delaidamanu villages.