FPRA inception, membership, growth and plans

+ Enlarge this image FPRA board members from left, Seru Serevi, Eremasi Tamanisau Jr (chairman) and Etonia Lote Sr. Picture: MANASA KALOUNIVITI

THE Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) is a non-profit organisation established in 1993 to administer the performing rights of Fijian composer and songwriter members.

Under a licence agreement with Australasian Performing Rights Association (APRA), FPRA also represents the performing rights of more than two million foreign composers whenever their musical works are performed or communicated to the public throughout the Fiji Islands.

Among other things, the Fiji Copyright Act (1999) grants composers the right to control the public performance, broadcast and/or communication of their music, public performance being a performance which occurs outside of the domestic environment whereas a broadcast or communication to the public can occur when musical works are transmitted by a radio/television station, played across the internet or over the telephone as a call is on hold.

Through direct agreements with its members and reciprocal arrangements with overseas performing rights societies, FPRA is able to administer the public performance, broadcast and communication rights in relation to musical works throughout the Fiji Islands. FPRA's twin aims are to ensure that:

1. Licences for the exercise of performing rights in music are accessible and as reasonable as possible — with the result that legal compliance with the copyright law is as widespread as it can be; and

2. Songwriters and composers are paid the royalties to which they are entitled as quickly and efficiently as possible.

This is what FPRA has developed into from the inception of its forerunner bodies starting way back in 1978.

The Fiji Times Backtracks team interviewed FPRA's current chairman Eremasi Tamanisau Jr, who had been directly involved in the early years, on FPRA's development from then until now, the people who were involved, its growth and its future plans.

Inception

Eremasi Jr said in 1978 the Fiji Composers and Performers Association (FCPA) was formed during a special general meeting at Epworth House in Suva and renowned composer and choir director the late Sir Josua Rabukawaqa was interim chair.

"The organisation then was made up mostly of Methodist church choir directors, including some renowned secular music composers at that time.

The whole idea was to form a collective management organisation like the Australasian Performing Rights Association (APRA) of Australia which was then responsible for the licensing of all users of copyrighted musical works in Fiji and distributing royalty to composers who own the musical works being played in public; the musical works registered with APRA," Eremasi Jr said.

He said prior to independence in 1970 the Performing Rights Society of the UK had handled all the licensing work for Fiji, which APRA took over.

Fijian composers looking after own interests

"The ultimate aim of the group FCPA was to form a local collective management organisation and take over the responsibilities of APRA. The simple belief was there's dignity in looking after one's own self and the Fijian composers wanted to look after their own interests," he said.

He said the late Sir Josua was a man of many commitments and the members thought of electing famous composer and Southern Brothers Band leader Ratu Manu Korovulavula as chairman of FCPA to replace him.

"And we are indebted to Ratu Manu's leadership. I was fortunate to have been elected at a young age to be part of the executive committee as secretary from 1980 onwards. Ratu Manu was single-minded about the objective and he focused on what needed to be done and he was and still is a very disciplined man. That helped a lot in FCPA finally reaching its objectives."

Eremasi Jr said Ratu Manu was ably supported by his executive committee members, some of whom had passed on such as Dr Manoa Masi, Eremasi Tama­n­isau Sr, (Mrs) Paulini Blakelock and Saimoni Vuatalevu, who is still going strong.

"I also acknowledge the support of the then Solicitor-General Qoriniasi Bale, who was instrumental in working with the group providing the government link to the whole process. Then APRA, through its general manager John Sturman and Glenda Callaghan, were very much prominent in this move. Another one that need to be recognised in the progress is Trevor Agar, who was manager engineering at FBC then. He had formed the first recording copy in Fiji called Bula Cassettes.

"It was through this multi-pronged approach that eventually resulted in the formation of FPRA," he said.

Separation of performers and composers

"We knew that at some stage we would have to separate composers and performers because that's how it is overseas but in Fiji all composers are performers and we wanted the organisation that way because we could have more members and more ideas," Eremasi Jr said.

And Ratu Manu, during an earlier interview with this newspaper, had rightly said APRA only recognised composers and not performers, said Eremasi Jr.

"Then at a SGM in 1987 members agreed on the dissolution of FCPA and two independent bodies were formed the Fiji Composers Association (FCA) headed by Ratu Manu and the Fiji Performers Association headed by famous local guitarist the late Waisea Vatuwaqa.

Fiji's first collective management organisation

"The FCA kept working strongly on its aims assisted by the Attorney-General's chambers and in 1984 I and the late Roko Tui Bau Ratu Joni Madraiwiwi attended a World Intellectual Property Seminar in the Philippines; it was actually a copyrights seminar. We came back and he saw that we actually needed assistance and happily came on board providing important legal advice critical to any new and developing organisation.

"This work went on then the first collective management organisation in Fiji called Fiji Authors and Composers Society (FACS) was formed in 1988 under chair Ratu Manu with board members Dr Masi, Eremasi Sr, Ratu Joni. This body started the licensing of music users in Fiji.

"After a few years the members realised that there were still loopholes that needed to be worked on and in 1993 FPRA was finally registered. With Ratu Manu joining government in that year Saimoni Vuatalevu became first chairman of FPRA, Ratu Manu rejoined again as chair in 1999 and the baton was then passed on to me and it's been with me since," Eremasi Jr said.

Growth of FPRA

He said while FPRA had witnessed steady growth the revenue collection side of it had been drastically affected by the two coups in 2000 and 2006.

"Because it's businesshouses that we licence and when they are affected and business is down it also affects our revenue collection. Other than that growth has been good, but what has been positive is our financial management where our auditors have supported us very well first through KPMG and now through I Naiveli & Associates. We have monthly board meetings where monthly accounts are scrutinised and then board decisions are made based on the financial standing."

Membership

He said FPRA membership was growing annually at a rate of 8.63 per cent and membership now stands at 730.

"FPRA membership has always been open to composers, authors and publishers of music and once members and their musical works are registered with FPRA, we will collect licence fees from users and pay out royalties to members."

He said FPRA members owned more than 10,000 musical works.

Royalties

According to the chairman's report to members at the AGM last November Eremasi Jr highlighted the increase in royalty payments to members, which started with a payment of $20,000 in 1994 increasing to $49,300 in 2000, $165,000 in 2005, $220,000 in 2010 and $200,000 in 2016 after the payment of $266,904 for 2015. Readers please note that royalty had been paid to members yearly since 1994 and had been increasing, except for 2016. The above figures are just an extract of the five-yearly figures to show the increase over the years.

Going forward

Eremasi Jr said the main plan right now was to improve the licensing domain. "There are large business sectors out there that still remain to be licensed because of the huge amount of music they play to the public. For instance the public transport sector; these includes buses, taxis, minibuses and any other form of public transport," he said.

"Also new cinemas that have come up; nightclubs continue to be a challenge and we have pending court actions against six nightclub operators who refuse to recognise the rights of composers and are awaiting the outcomes. Music has to be played in nightclubs and these musical works have owners who need to be recognised."

He said an important development was the inclusion of mechanical rights in FPRA's mandate as approved by members during the AGM in November 2016.

The "mechanical" right is the right to reproduce a piece of music on to CDs, DVDs, records or tapes. Non-mechanical reproduction includes such things as making sheet music, for which royalties are paid by the publisher to the composer.

Board members

The current members of the FPRA board are all renowned composers, performers and musicians in their own right and they include:

â€¢ Eremasi Tamanisau Jr (chairman);

â€¢ Saimoni Vuatalevu;

â€¢ Laisa Vulakoro;

â€¢ Seru Serevi; and

â€¢ Etonia Lote Sr.