Police back pay

Litia Cava
Thursday, April 20, 2017

FORMER officers of the Fiji Police Force have called on the Government to fulfil its promise and to replenish the 24 per cent that is yet to be paid to them following the police back pay in 2004.

Former Police Officers Association executive Tevita Ralulu made the call while making a submission to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the 2015 petition by police officers back pay.

Mr Ralulu said officers were paid only six per cent in 2004.

He told the committee that in 2014, the Government allocated funds for the payout, but the police force failed to make full payment.

"Apparently due to the mistakes made by police management, other issues have also unfolded and it includes the increase of salaries for retired police officers after 30 per cent back pay in 2004 and also Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority's 40 per cent deductions made from the 30 per cent back pay in 2015 need to be refunded for retired officers only," he said.

Meanwhile, the Standing Committee chairperson, Netani Rika told the media to leave the room during question time.

Mr Rika said the members had to ask some serious questions and for the media to not be part of it.

The back pay was a result of a job evaluation exercise conducted by the Soqosoqo Duavata ni Lewenivanua Government in 2004 for the disciplined services.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) and Fiji Corrections Service received their pay in large sum while the police officers were only awarded six per cent of it.








