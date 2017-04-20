Proposed party works on registration

/ Front page / News

THE proposed political party HOPE's president Roko Tupou Draunidalo says the party is working on its registration.

Roko Tupou preferred not to make further comments on the registration issue until it was complete.

Under the Political Parties Act 2013, the application for registration of a new proposed political party should be accompanied by a schedule, setting out the names, addresses, signatures and voter identification card numbers of at least 5000 members of the proposed political party from all the four divisions.

Of the 5000 signatures, the Act states that 2000 signatures should be from the Central Division, 1750 from the Western Division, 1000 from the Northern Division and 250 from the Eastern Division.