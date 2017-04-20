Fiji Time: 5:17 PM on Thursday 20 April

Trial hears of drug smoking session

Aqela Susu
Thursday, April 20, 2017

THE third accused in the alleged rape case of a 19-year-old girl told the court yesterday that the complainant initially asked to smoke marijuana with them because she used to smoke too in their neighbourhood.

Jope Vakaloloma revealed this in his evidence when he was questioned by his lawyer, Karen Boseiwaqa, yesterday.

Mr Vakaloloma is charged with Semi Benjamin and Vero Vakariri and they are standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva.

He is charged with one count of sexual assault while Mr Benjamin is charged with three counts of rape and Mr Vakariri is charged with one count each of rape and sexual assault.

The incident is alleged to have happened after the complainant returned from a church service at Nasinu and was heading home on October 25, 2015. The complainant was allegedly taken to a house and forced to smoke marijuana before she was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted.

Mr Vakaloloma alleged that on the said day Mr Benjamin brought the complainant to their house in Nasinu and he was told by Mr Benjamin to get a bong because the complainant wanted to smoke.

He said he then went and brought the bong out from an old fridge outside their home.

He said he was given a pack of marijuana, which he then placed in the bong and lit. This, he said, was then given to Mr Benjamin.

He said he was then informed again by Mr Benjamin to make one for the complainant. Mr Vakaloloma told the court that the complainant could not wait for her turn. He said when he gave the complainant the bong, she inhaled and then exhaled the smoke.

He said he was later told to get another one for the complainant because she kept asking for another puff.

Mr Vakaloloma, however, denied sexually assaulting the complainant. He said he was with her in the room when she touched him, but he did not respond.

He said this was because he had a girlfriend who was prettier than the complainant.

Mr Vakaloloma said the allegation by the complainant was false because he had never at any time touched her.

The trial continues before Justice Perera today.








