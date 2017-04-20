Purchase of boats under scrutiny

/ Front page / News

THE procurement of 12 fibreglass boats and its engines was questioned yesterday by Public Accounts Committee members during the submissions presented by the Ministry of Education.

A team from the ministry, led by permanent secretary Iowane Tiko was questioned in detail on why tender processes were not followed when trying to secure a tender for a boat builder to build 12 boats.

The committee was informed by a Ministry of Economy official that the tender process was not followed because it was a "ministerial directive".

This response raised another question by Opposition member Aseri Radrodro on why the tender process was not followed.

Ministry of Education director finance Sukhendra Lal said the committee should take into consideration that the procurement of the boats was not done all at once.

"Moving forward, tender has always been called for and the tender is for the whole of Government," he said.