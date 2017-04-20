Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Thursday 20 April

Life in jail for three

Aqela Susu
Thursday, April 20, 2017

THREE men who were sentenced to life imprisonment yesterday for the murder of labourer, Epineri Waqawai, in Nausori in 2015 were told that they caused heartache to the dead man's family because of their acts.

High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo made the comment while sentencing Kelepi Qaqa, Josaia Vusuya and Tevita Dakuituraga for one count of murder at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The three were convicted on Tuesday this week of killing Mr Waqawai after a fight in Nausori Town on the night of July 18, 2015.

Justice Temo said Mr Waqawai and his brother were out on the said night to enjoy themselves.

They met Qaqa and the group at Bridge nightclub in Nausori before they made their way to Whistling Duck nightclub, also in Nausori.

The court heard the two were confronted by Qaqa outside, who then followed them right to where the fight broke out. Qaqa and Dakuituraga fought with Mr Waqawai and his brother before they were joined by Vusuya. The three then punched, kicked and stomped on Mr Waqawai.

The three were found guilty of murder and Qaqa was also found guilty of an additional charge of act with intent to cause grievous harm.

Justice Temo said this led to the massive brain injuries suffered by Mr Waqawai.

"This was a senseless killing that caused Epineri's family heartache and sadness," he said. "They lost a loved one. The accused must not complain when they lose their liberty to atone for their misdeed."

He told the three men that the sentence was designed to punish them in a manner that was just, to protect the community from would-be offenders and deter others. All three will serve a minimum of 15 years before a pardon could be considered by the President.








