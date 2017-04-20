Minister warns on illicit substances

/ Front page / News

THE Minister for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says there is no room for students caught with illicit substances in the school system.

Speaking to school administrators in Lautoka this week, Dr Reddy said drug peddling in schools had become a cause for concern for the ministry.

"We cannot have children consuming drugs to attend school or consume drugs in the school because we need to ensure the safety and security of other children as well as our teachers," he said.

"If they don't stop, if they don't get away from it then our school system cannot accommodate them. We do hope the parents will talk to our children to ensure they don't engage in this kind of behaviour that is detrimental to their lives as well."

Dr Reddy said they were not about to jeopardise the safety of teachers and students and allowed the problem of drug and substance abuse to fester.

"We cannot keep these students in our school system and rehabilitate them," he said.