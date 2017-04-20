Cost of national wellbeing

/ Front page / News

THE bulk of health care costs in Fiji are met by Government, using money raised through taxation, says permanent secretary for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Philip Davies.

Speaking at a seminar on Health Insurance in Fiji yesterday, Mr Davies said the imbalance of who incurred health care costs and the bulk of health care costs were some of the issues faced by various countries.

"A national, tax-funded system such as ours is, in fact, a form of health insurance where there are no premiums as such but payments are made via the tax system and treatment is offered free at the time it is used," he said.

He also said different countries usually offered some form of insurance to help meet unpredictable, large costs and Fiji was one of the countries that operated tax-funded systems, which allowed people to buy additional private health insurance to supplement the Government's scheme.

Mr Davies said while Fiji did not currently offer any incentives to encourage those who could afford to take out private cover, it could certainly play a part in the overall pattern of health care for the population.

"The answer on whether people should have medical insurance depends on the individual, it depends on how much they have got and their priorities," he said.

The seminar focused on policies, governance and consumer involvement relating to health insurance in Fiji.

It was organised by the Consumer Council of Fiji and the panellists included representatives from the insurance sector, Reserve Bank of Fiji (RBF), Health and Medical Services Ministry, General Practitioners Association, Fiji Medical Association and Fiji Optometric Association.