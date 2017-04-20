Political party de-registered

/ Front page / News

ONE Fiji Party executives would be unable to invite people to support the party now.

This was after the party was de-registered as a political party by the Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem for breaching the Political Parties Act 2013. The party was earlier issued a notice that it had breached the Act by failing to submit its audited accounts and was given 30 days to remedy the breach.

However, Mr Saneem confirmed the party had failed to do so in this case.

He said after the 30 days of suspension, it was noted that the party still had not remedied the breach, so they were again suspended for an additional 30 days.

"Given that the One Fiji Party failed to submit the audited accounts as required by the Act and the 60 days given under s19(2)(c) of the Act has been exhausted without any remedy, the Registrar in compliance with the requirements under s19(5) of the Act has de-registered the One Fiji Party," he said.

According to section 20(1) of the Act where a political party has been de-registered, no person shall:

(a) Summon a meeting of members or officers of the political party rather than for the purpose on winding up the political party or for the purposes of challenging the deregistration of the political party

(b) Attend or make a person attend a meeting in the capacity of a member or officer of the political party

(c) Publish or notice or advertisement relating to a meeting of the political party except for the purposes of a meeting

(d) Invite persons to support the political party

(e) Make a contribution or loan to funds held by or for the benefit of the political party or accept contribution or loan; or

(f) Give a guarantee in respect of such funds.