Concern over use, misuse of antibiotics

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, April 20, 2017

THERE is a need to maintain the efforts to reduce the misuse and overuse of antibiotics in the Pacific.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar urged the participants at the Pacific Public Health Surveillance Network (PPHSN) meeting in Suva yesterday to consider the impact of antimicrobial resistance on diseases in the Pacific.

Ms Akbar said the familiar risks that communicable diseases posed to the population of the respective countries was magnified and multiplied by the threat of antimicrobial resistance.

"In 2015, Fiji became the first country in the Pacific to develop and launch a national plan for antimicrobial resistance," she said.

She also highlighted the need to focus on the challenges of non-communicable disease and the struggle to address the lifestyle factors that played a major role in their growth in the Pacific region.

"The reality is that Fiji, along with the rest of our region, still grapples with the so-called 'double-burden' of communicable and NCDs and will continue to do so for some years to come," she said.

"We cannot afford to let the threat of NCDs distract us from the ongoing need to tackle communicable diseases. Both pose real threats to our people, their livelihoods, our countries' economic growth and our ability to provide our citizens with better quality of life."

According to the World Health Organization, antimicrobial resistance was the ability of a microorganism (like bacteria, viruses, parasites) to stop an antimicrobial (such as antibiotics, antivirals and antimalarials) from working against it.








