Health insurance plea

Litia Cava
Thursday, April 20, 2017

THE Government's approach to health insurance needs to change.

Fiji College of General Practitioners president Dr John Fatiaki made this suggestion during a seminar on Health Insurance in Fiji held in Suva yesterday.

"The entire approach to health insurance from the Government should maybe change so that we don't have a situation where we have a public health service that provides a bulk of health care to people and the private health insurance is developing as a separate line that eventually is becoming one service that is providing service to those who can afford it, the very rich, the wealthy and those who are covered by the businesses," he said.

Dr Fatiaki said he hoped to see Government moving from a public-based health care and share the burden with those in private practice and private health care, possibly through some form of public health insurance.

"I think the Government recognises that the private sector provides a significant component of health care and maybe some form of their funds should be directed towards subsidised public health insurance that shifts the burden from health centres to the private sector," he said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Philip Davies said the ministry was always open to working with the private sector and added that they were currently doing so.

"We do fund some private services and that is something we are always open to and we are not planning to do something in the near future but we obviously looking into ways we can make the system work better and deliver better value for money for the government and patients and so that is something we need to keep on the radar," he said.








