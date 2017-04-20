Family still hopeful

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Caroline Raduva (right) and her younger brother George Knowles (left) with their missing brother's family wait anxiously at home in Kulukulu, Sigatoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE family of John Colin Knowles has been travelling daily from Suva to Kulukulu, Sigatoka to help in the search for the missing boat captain and his 11-year-old son.

His nephew, William Raduva, travels from the Capital City each day to light bonfires on the sand dunes in the hope that Knowles and 11-year-old Iliesa might be still alive and would use the light to find their way home.

His older sister Caroline Raduva said her son William also joined police search parties before he returned to Suva for work.

"They go to the river mouth and there's a reef called Naqarai where they found a piece of the boat they went in," she said.

"Every evening we'll just go and light a bonfire.

"My son says 'mum we'll light the bonfire', hoping that uncle Colin will see it from the sea and he knows where he can find land.

"So every afternoon we'll go and sit on the sand while the bonfire is lit."

Ms Raduva said the family had not given up hope yet.

"We are just praying every day.

"It's all we can do now and help in the search.

"There were aeroplanes that came around after lunch on Tuesday. They did a bit of aerial survey.

"Other than that we are still waiting for any other kind of news.

"We are keeping hope because my brother is an experienced seaman.

"He worked all of his life near the sea. He worked with Gounder Shipping as a boat captain travelling to Kadavu and the Lau Group constantly.

"He loves going out to the sea and he would know what to do in this type of situation.

"That is what we are pinning our hopes on."

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the search continued yesterday. She said no other discoveries were made since Tuesday.