Fiji Time: 5:17 PM on Thursday 20 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Family still hopeful

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, April 20, 2017

THE family of John Colin Knowles has been travelling daily from Suva to Kulukulu, Sigatoka to help in the search for the missing boat captain and his 11-year-old son.

His nephew, William Raduva, travels from the Capital City each day to light bonfires on the sand dunes in the hope that Knowles and 11-year-old Iliesa might be still alive and would use the light to find their way home.

His older sister Caroline Raduva said her son William also joined police search parties before he returned to Suva for work.

"They go to the river mouth and there's a reef called Naqarai where they found a piece of the boat they went in," she said.

"Every evening we'll just go and light a bonfire.

"My son says 'mum we'll light the bonfire', hoping that uncle Colin will see it from the sea and he knows where he can find land.

"So every afternoon we'll go and sit on the sand while the bonfire is lit."

Ms Raduva said the family had not given up hope yet.

"We are just praying every day.

"It's all we can do now and help in the search.

"There were aeroplanes that came around after lunch on Tuesday. They did a bit of aerial survey.

"Other than that we are still waiting for any other kind of news.

"We are keeping hope because my brother is an experienced seaman.

"He worked all of his life near the sea. He worked with Gounder Shipping as a boat captain travelling to Kadavu and the Lau Group constantly.

"He loves going out to the sea and he would know what to do in this type of situation.

"That is what we are pinning our hopes on."

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the search continued yesterday. She said no other discoveries were made since Tuesday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65350.6345
JPY 53.410350.4103
GBP 0.37830.3703
EUR 0.45220.4402
NZD 0.69900.6660
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48680.4698

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sawani cheerleaders
  2. 30-year record stands
  3. Cokes17: Toloi hopes for break to record
  4. Verbal abuse claims probe
  5. Target Paris
  6. Ministry to investigate doctor conflict issue
  7. NFP plans to repeal remuneration decree
  8. Davies: It's tough to police
  9. $42,000 hospital renovation
  10. State audits mine

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  4. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  5. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  9. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  10. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby Saturday (15 Apr)