Authority warns contractors

/ Front page / News

FIJI Roads Authority contractors have been warned not to take on projects they cannot handle because it only delayed work.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said they had to deal with contractors who were not honest in their dealings, creating a backlog of works to be completed.

"We have a number of contractors that do very good work and a number that struggle," he said.

"One of the reasons they struggle is they may not have the capacity or skills and we try to help where we can. Quite often a lot of the contractors take on more work than they can handle. One of the things that I will be saying to contractors is to be honest, if you can't handle a job, don't take it on because not only will you not perform on that job, you will not perform on work that you are currently doing for us and you will lose that work."

Mr Hutchinson said previously, some contractors thought they would continue with the company indefinitely once securing a contract for a project.

"If you don't perform, you're not going to get work from us.

"You have to perform and that's not only in quality of the work , it is also their safety performance and the entire management of their works."