Fiji Time: 5:17 PM on Thursday 20 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Verbal abuse claims probe

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, April 20, 2017

POLICE will look into claims made by a member of the public who was allegedly sworn at by a police officer and told to leave the Seaqaqa Police Station after enquiring about a report.

In an interview yesterday, Dagau resident Aktar Ali told this newspaper that he had lodged a report at the station on March 28 concerning 15 Buabua posts which had been stolen from his compound.

Mr Ali said on March 30, he returned to the station to enquire about his report since he had not received any further information.

While enquiring at the station, Mr Ali claims that a police officer told him harshly to get out of the station.

Mr Ali claims the police officer swore at him to leave the premises.

"I was surprised because I was the one needing help and I could not believe that I was being sworn at to leave," he said.

"To date police officers have not come up with a lead or any feedback on my report which is worrying."

Responding to the allegations, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Mr Ali had refused to lodge a report in the first place.

Ms Naisoro said Mr Ali had however made demands that he wanted compensation for the items he claimed were stolen.

"Therefore there was no report lodged but as for the alleged conduct of the officer as he is claiming he was sworn at, the Divisional Police Commander North Verani Nakauyaca has called the complainant personally and they have spoken and will be meeting today (yesterday) to discuss the matter further," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65350.6345
JPY 53.410350.4103
GBP 0.37830.3703
EUR 0.45220.4402
NZD 0.69900.6660
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48680.4698

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sawani cheerleaders
  2. 30-year record stands
  3. Cokes17: Toloi hopes for break to record
  4. Verbal abuse claims probe
  5. Target Paris
  6. Ministry to investigate doctor conflict issue
  7. NFP plans to repeal remuneration decree
  8. Davies: It's tough to police
  9. $42,000 hospital renovation
  10. State audits mine

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  4. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  5. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  9. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  10. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby Saturday (15 Apr)