Verbal abuse claims probe

POLICE will look into claims made by a member of the public who was allegedly sworn at by a police officer and told to leave the Seaqaqa Police Station after enquiring about a report.

In an interview yesterday, Dagau resident Aktar Ali told this newspaper that he had lodged a report at the station on March 28 concerning 15 Buabua posts which had been stolen from his compound.

Mr Ali said on March 30, he returned to the station to enquire about his report since he had not received any further information.

While enquiring at the station, Mr Ali claims that a police officer told him harshly to get out of the station.

Mr Ali claims the police officer swore at him to leave the premises.

"I was surprised because I was the one needing help and I could not believe that I was being sworn at to leave," he said.

"To date police officers have not come up with a lead or any feedback on my report which is worrying."

Responding to the allegations, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Mr Ali had refused to lodge a report in the first place.

Ms Naisoro said Mr Ali had however made demands that he wanted compensation for the items he claimed were stolen.

"Therefore there was no report lodged but as for the alleged conduct of the officer as he is claiming he was sworn at, the Divisional Police Commander North Verani Nakauyaca has called the complainant personally and they have spoken and will be meeting today (yesterday) to discuss the matter further," she said.