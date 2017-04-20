Fiji Time: 5:17 PM on Thursday 20 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Works begin on bridge

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, April 20, 2017

URGENT maintenance works have begun on the Labasa Bridge with half of the bridge open to traffic at night as work progresses.

A statement from the Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said maintenance works on the bridge were valued at $620,155.

Mr Hutchinson said full repair works were expected to begin next month.

"A half bridge closure will be in place from May 1-17 and a full bridge closure will be in place on May 7 - 14 from 2am to 6am daily," he said.

"Some works will include strengthening beams, relocating railings on downstream side of bridge and repairing any unforeseen defects that may arise during the course of this repair works.

"The FRA has placed noticeboards up onsite for the past week to notify the road users."

Mr Hutchinson said the authority wished to apologise for the short term inconvenience, adding that it was for a long term improvement.

"The Labasa Bridge has been earmarked for a replacement," he said.

The authority has also advised drivers to be mindful of the weight limitations placed on the bridge during the maintenance process.

Mr Hutchinson has called on drivers to be mindful of the maintenance works and to act accordingly, following directions on road signs that will be placed near the bridge.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65350.6345
JPY 53.410350.4103
GBP 0.37830.3703
EUR 0.45220.4402
NZD 0.69900.6660
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48680.4698

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sawani cheerleaders
  2. 30-year record stands
  3. Cokes17: Toloi hopes for break to record
  4. Verbal abuse claims probe
  5. Target Paris
  6. Ministry to investigate doctor conflict issue
  7. NFP plans to repeal remuneration decree
  8. Davies: It's tough to police
  9. $42,000 hospital renovation
  10. State audits mine

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  4. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  5. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  9. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  10. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby Saturday (15 Apr)