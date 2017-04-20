Works begin on bridge

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Workmen carry out maintenance work on the Labasa Bridge on Tuesday night. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

URGENT maintenance works have begun on the Labasa Bridge with half of the bridge open to traffic at night as work progresses.

A statement from the Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said maintenance works on the bridge were valued at $620,155.

Mr Hutchinson said full repair works were expected to begin next month.

"A half bridge closure will be in place from May 1-17 and a full bridge closure will be in place on May 7 - 14 from 2am to 6am daily," he said.

"Some works will include strengthening beams, relocating railings on downstream side of bridge and repairing any unforeseen defects that may arise during the course of this repair works.

"The FRA has placed noticeboards up onsite for the past week to notify the road users."

Mr Hutchinson said the authority wished to apologise for the short term inconvenience, adding that it was for a long term improvement.

"The Labasa Bridge has been earmarked for a replacement," he said.

The authority has also advised drivers to be mindful of the weight limitations placed on the bridge during the maintenance process.

Mr Hutchinson has called on drivers to be mindful of the maintenance works and to act accordingly, following directions on road signs that will be placed near the bridge.