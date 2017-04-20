Be positive says Tuinasau

/ Front page / News

MESSAGES of hope were relayed to students of two secondary schools and a primary school in Labasa by members of the Youth Champs 4 Mental Health during their peer outreach in the Northern Division yesterday.

YC4MH volunteers took part in a Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Outreach held at Holy Family Secondary School, Holy Family Primary School and Khalsa College.

YC4MH vice-president and Western Division co-ordinator Agu Tuinasau said young people go through a lot of personal problems and many do not know how to deal with them in a constructive way.

"With the alarming figures of completed suicide and attempted suicide cases involving children in the past, it is important to be creative with how we pass our messages of hope to students," he said.

Mr Tuinasau said some students resorted to suicide to solve their problems.

"We are here to inform children that suicide is not the answer to their problems and at the same time educate them on being positive no matter how hard the situation may be."

He says when children are bullied at school or elsewhere, they tend to shut their minds from the world.

"They look for other things to do so they can feel comfortable and be included, which is why most children follow the wrong crowd and end up smoking for the very wrong reasons," Mr Tuinasau said.

"Our role as youth champs for mental health is to change all that and help these children remain positive and keep moving forward," he said.