Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Thursday 20 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Be positive says Tuinasau

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, April 20, 2017

MESSAGES of hope were relayed to students of two secondary schools and a primary school in Labasa by members of the Youth Champs 4 Mental Health during their peer outreach in the Northern Division yesterday.

YC4MH volunteers took part in a Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Outreach held at Holy Family Secondary School, Holy Family Primary School and Khalsa College.

YC4MH vice-president and Western Division co-ordinator Agu Tuinasau said young people go through a lot of personal problems and many do not know how to deal with them in a constructive way.

"With the alarming figures of completed suicide and attempted suicide cases involving children in the past, it is important to be creative with how we pass our messages of hope to students," he said.

Mr Tuinasau said some students resorted to suicide to solve their problems.

"We are here to inform children that suicide is not the answer to their problems and at the same time educate them on being positive no matter how hard the situation may be."

He says when children are bullied at school or elsewhere, they tend to shut their minds from the world.

"They look for other things to do so they can feel comfortable and be included, which is why most children follow the wrong crowd and end up smoking for the very wrong reasons," Mr Tuinasau said.

"Our role as youth champs for mental health is to change all that and help these children remain positive and keep moving forward," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65350.6345
JPY 53.410350.4103
GBP 0.37830.3703
EUR 0.45220.4402
NZD 0.69900.6660
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48680.4698

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sawani cheerleaders
  2. 30-year record stands
  3. Cokes17: Toloi hopes for break to record
  4. Verbal abuse claims probe
  5. Target Paris
  6. Ministry to investigate doctor conflict issue
  7. NFP plans to repeal remuneration decree
  8. Davies: It's tough to police
  9. $42,000 hospital renovation
  10. State audits mine

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  4. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  5. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  9. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  10. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby Saturday (15 Apr)