Ministry to investigate doctor conflict issue

Litia Cava
Thursday, April 20, 2017

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services will decide on what actions to take against the doctor who was allegedly involved in a conflict with the villagers of Lakeba in Saqani, Cakaudrove after investigations, says the ministry's permanent secretary, Philip Davies.

According to a report in this newspaper yesterday, tension brewed in the village following the death of a 50-year-old villager last Thursday. Police officers had to be sent to the village to help calm the situation.

Mr Davies said the ministry was investigating the conflicting version of the event. "We are concerned about the health of the community but there are some suggestions that the doctor himself may have been faced with some threats and obviously the safety of our staff in those remote locations is also a key consideration," he said.

"So we are trying to get to the bottom of the story before we take any action and give details to the media."








