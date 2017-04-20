NFP plans to repeal remuneration decree

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party (NFP) will repeal the Parliamentary Remunerations Decree if it comes to power after the 2018 elections.

It has also promised that it would establish an independent emoluments commission through Parliament to look at the salaries, perks and privileges of members of Parliament.

The Parliamentary Remunerations Decree came into being on October 3, 2014.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said the commission would determine the salaries of all public office holders, including the President, Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers, Leader of the Opposition and the Speaker.

"Until the determination is set by a Parliamentary emoluments commission, the salaries of the Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers will be automatically reduced by 25 per cent from the current exorbitantly highly and self-determined salaries done by the FijiFirst Government. Similarly, rates of allowances and per diem will be reduced," he said.

"Unlike before, there is no relativity of the salaries of office holders to those of the Leader of the Opposition and members of Parliament."

According to the decree, the President receives a non-taxable salary of $130,000, while the Prime Minister receives a salary of $328,750.

The Minister for Finance portfolio carries a salary of $235,000 while the salaries for ministers for Health, Education and Infrastructure and Transport are $200,000 each.

The decree also sets a salary of $185,000 each for the other ministers with the assistant ministers to receive $90,000 each.

Other salaries include $150,000 for Speaker of the House, $120,000 for Leader of the Opposition and $50,000 each for members of Parliament.

"On September 29 last year, parliamentarians voted for themselves, the PM and Cabinet ministers, a massive increase in allowances and per diem. Only the NFP voted against it and refused to accept the increased allowances or personally benefit from it," said Prof Prasad.

"Any increased allowances paid to our members are used for relief assistance. Members of Parliament voting for a monetary increase for themselves based on a report done by themselves breaks every fibre of transparency, accountability and good governance," he said.

The Leader of the Opposition and Opposition MPs also contributed 10 per cent of their annual salary of $50,000 towards

relie work for TC Winston.

"The NFP leader has contributed 50 per cent of his annual salary of $50,000," said Prof Prasad.