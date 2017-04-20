Fiji Time: 5:17 PM on Thursday 20 April

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Thursday, April 20, 2017

A FAMILY was getting ready for an early morning service before Easter Sunday.

After being woken up, a three-year-old asked his mother why they had to wake up so early when it wasn't even Sunday.

She told him they were going to the church service to commemorate Jesus' crucifixion.

Beachcomber heard that she then told the little boy to go and wake his father up.

He ran to the room and shook his father saying, "Daddy daddy, wake up, we are going to church to crucify Jesus."

The father woke up yawning and also laughing, saying that laughter was the best medicine after a grog session.

Well, they say that kids do say the darndest things.








