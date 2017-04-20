Davies: It's tough to police

/ Front page / News

POLICING medical professionals on what they can post on social media is a challenge, says Health and Medical Services Ministry permanent secretary Philip Davies

His comment was in response to a formal letter of complaint which was addressed to the ministry regarding the unprofessional and unethical postings on social media by doctors and nurses after the death of an infant at the Lautoka Hospital last week.

"It is also very difficult. You know we get accusations like that you are referring to. This person from the ministry posted this on social media, but really do we know that it was that person who posted it," Mr Davies said.

"I could set up a Facebook page with your photo and your name and post stuff, but it wasn't you who actually posted it so it is a very difficult area to police.

"At the end of the day we just have to trust our staff to be sensible and to do the right thing."

Mr Davies said staff members of the ministry were also aware of the social media policy.

"If we see someone that is doing something inappropriate, then we will take proper disciplinary action, but at the end of the day it's a bit of a jungle out there when it comes to social media.

"But I think we have also seen some examples of things that have been posted on social media reporting on alleged incidences in our hospitals which is simply not true so again I would say to the media and the public don't believe everything that you read on Facebook."