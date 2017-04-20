$42,000 hospital renovation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar with permanent secretary Philip Davies during a tour of the newly-renovated Navua Hospital kitchen yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE transportation of patients' food from the old Navua Hospital to the new hospital will now be a thing of the past.

This comes after the completion of the $42,000 kitchen renovation work at the new Navua Hospital.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar toured the hospital with the ministry's permanent secretary, Philip Davies, yesterday.

Ms Akbar said a team from Guangdong Health and Family Planning Commission from the People's Republic of China visited the hospital in 2015.

The visit was to further explore the potential for establishing the Fiji Guangdong Medical Training Centre.

Ms Akbar said the vision was for Navua Hospital to be a training centre for emergency medicine for all the staff in the public health facilities.

"We remain committed to seeing this vision being realised," she said.

She said the memorandum of understanding between the ministry and Guangdong Health and Family Planning Commission included talks to assist the Navua Hospital with medical equipment, technical assistance for capacity building of doctors and nurses and sending of medical professionals from Navua Hospital to Guangdong for training in areas such as cardiology, emergency medicine and non-communicable disease prevention.

She also announced that the ministry had allocated $1.8 million for medical superintendents and district medical officers to use for minor works and other improvements in the facilities they manage.

"They won't be funding major developments or new buildings but rather use the money for those smaller items which can make a big difference to patients' and staffs day-to-day experience.

"I expect to see some changes starting to happen soon and I look forward to sharing details with you in the weeks ahead," Ms Akbar said.