Cokes17: Toloi hopes for break to record

Update: 10:04PM FORTY six year old Seinimili Toloi was not even yet a teenager when she set records for Adi Cakobau School in the high jump event in 1982, the year the event was introduced to the Fiji Finals.

This year, the Macuata woman will go the Coca Cola Fiji Secondary School National Athletics Championships hoping another young woman breaks the last one of her several records.

Toloi�s Inter Girls high jump record of 1.2 set in 1985 is one of only two records left from that decade in the Coke Games. The other is in the Long Jump by Loata Turagavuli of Assemblies of God High School in 1981.

�I was so determined to be the first person to win it for the school. Now, every year I come to the games hoping another athlete will break my record,� Toloi said.