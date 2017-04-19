Fiji Time: 7:30 PM on Wednesday 19 April

Suspended sentence for former BAF boss

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Update: 5:42PM MATAI Matakitoga, the former CEO of the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) was today sentenced to seven months imprisonment suspended for two years for three counts of theft.

He appeared before Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage in the SUva Magistrates Court today.

The offending took place in Suva between March 19-27 back in 2013.

The court heard Matakitoga dishonestly appropriated five tyres and three cabinets from the BAF compound during his term as BAF manager Finance and acting CEO.

Despite the maximum penalty of 10 years, the Magistrate took into consideration that Matakitoga had been in Fiji's civil service for 33 years without a charge and that the value of the properties was minimal.

He has 28 days to appeal.








