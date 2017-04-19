Trial: Accused person denies touching victim

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:28PM THE third rape accused in the alleged rape case of a 19-year-old girl in Nasinu two years ago has labeled allegations against him as total false.

Jope Vakaloloma highlighted this while giving evidence for defence as the trial continued before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva today.

Mr Vakaloloma who is charged with Semi Benjamin and Vero Vakariri are standing trial before Justice Perera.

He is charged with one count of sexual assault while Mr Benjamin is charged with three counts of rape and their co-accused, Vero Vakariri charged with one count each of rape and sexual assault.

The incident is alleged to have happened after the complainant returned from a church service at Nasinu and was heading home on October 25, 2015.

The complainant was alleged to have been taken to a house and forced to smoke marijuana before she was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted.

Mr Vakaloloma denied sexually assaulting the complainant and said he never once touched the complainant when she came to their house with Mr Benjamin.

The trial continues before Justice Perera tomorrow.