North: Terrible road condition top complaints

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Update: 5:12PM THE Fiji Roads Authority has received a large number of complaints from the public about road conditions in the North over the past few months.

A statement from authority CEO John Hutchinson said those complaints were justified as road conditions had deteriorated considerably through a combination of super saturated ground conditions. 

Mr Hutchinson said this was a result of the almost constant rain since December 2016 and the continued operation of overloaded vehicles, particularly logging trucks. 

The statement said the authority was working closely with their stakeholders to address the issue of overloading.








