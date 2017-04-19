Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 19 April

One Fiji Party de-registered

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Update: 4:50PM THE One Fiji party has been de-registered as a political party with immediate effect.

This follows what the Fijian Elections Office  cited as the continued breach of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosure) Act, 2013.

"On 16th February 2017, I issued a notice to One Fiji Party advising the Party that they had breached the Act by failing to submit its audited accounts and the Party had been given 60 days from that day to remedy the breach which it failed to do," Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem said.

Mr Saneem said at the end of the 30 days of suspension, it was noted that the political party had not remedied the breach and therefore suspended the party for a further 30-day period.

"Given that the One Fiji Party has failed to submit the audited accounts as required by the Act, and the 60 days given under s19(2)(c) of the Act has been exhausted without any remedy, the Registrar, in compliance with the requirements under s19(5) of the act has de-registered the One Fiji Party," he said.








