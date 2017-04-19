5.3 mag earthquake registered in Fiji waters

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 5.3 magnitude earthquake that occurred this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:54PM AN earthquake occurred early this morning in Fiji waters measuring 5.3 local magnitude.

The earthquake was registered at 114km West from Tubou, Lakeba in Lau; 170km East-Southeast from Nausori and 179km East-Southeast from Suva.

It occurred at a depth of 632km.

Though the moderate size earthquake with a deep depth occurred in the Fiji region, it did not pose any immediate threat to the region.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department will keep monitoring any further updates.