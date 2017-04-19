Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 19 April

Maritime teachers salary concerns

MERE NALEBA
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Update: 3:26PM THE Ministry of Education is investigating a case where a cheque of $364 made out for a teacher posted to a Secondary School in Taveuni was released and cashed without proper authorisation.

While making submissions of the ministry's audited accounts for the year 2014 and 2015 to the Public Accounts Committee, Ministry of Education permanent secretary Iowane Tiko said he was aware of three complaints made to his office by teachers posted to outer islands.

He said the complaints were usually of their salary being 'milked' by someone else and not them.

Mr Tiko told the committee that no one was to be trusted with money, not even bank officers because they have received complaints in the past where bank officers stole from teachers who were posted to outer islands.








