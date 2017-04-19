Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 19 April

Equal health access builds social solidarity

LITIA CAVA
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Update: 2:33PM EQUITABLE access to health services help build social solidarity, says permanent secretary for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Philip Davies.

Mr Davies made this clear this morning during his opening address at the seminar in Suva on health insurance in Fiji.

"And we know that good health is a key factor in supporting economic growth and development," he said.

The seminar focused on policies, governance and consumer involvement relating to health insurance in Fiji.

Consumer Council of Fiji CEO Premila Kumar said that over the last eight years, the Council had received 32 complaints in area of health insurance.

Ms Kumar said the protection of consumers to level the playing field for consumers and businesses was important because they dealt with insurance companies to make sure consumer complaints were being addressed and that insurance companies were not taking undue advantage of consumers.

This seminar was organised by the Consumer Council of Fiji and the panelists included representatives from the insurance sector, Reserve Bank of Fiji (RBF), Health ministry, general practitioners association, Fiji Medical Association and Fiji Optometrist Association.








