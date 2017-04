/ Front page / News

Update: 2:20PM FIJI Roads Authority stakeholders along with Provincials council representatives from across the Western Division were at Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka this morning to discuss ways they could better manage and tend to road issues in the division.

Initiated by FRA, the meeting aims to inform stakeholders of the organisation´┐Żs policies as well as planned and ongoing projects.

A panel discussion highlighting road issues was also part of the program.