Medical network identify strategic directions

VISHAAL KUMAR
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Update: 2:08PM FIJI'S Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar has reassured Fiji's support towards the Regional Public Health Surveillance Network (PPHSN) earlier today in Suva.

She made those comments while opening the 2017 PPHSN Meeting where health official and experts from around the region are discussing challenges common to all countries of the Pacific in combating epidemic and emerging diseases and identify strategic directions for the next five years.

Ms Akbar said Fiji had advocated for the network in numerous forums.

"We have supported its coordinating body. And we have contributed to its efforts to build capacity in laboratory services, building on the expertise of our own Level 2 laboratory at Mataika House here in Suva," she said.

"We will continue to provide support in those and other areas as and when the need arises."

PPHSN has established the following five services: the Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System for early outbreak detection; LabNet for verification and identification; EpiNet for investigation and response - including preparedness; PICNet for infection prevention and control; and the Data for decision making (DDM) and Strengthening Health Interventions in the Pacific (SHIP) field epidemiology training program.

More than 50 participants from 16 countries around the region are attending the meeting.  








